Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's top law-enforcement agency is teaming with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to encourage people to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday. It offers a safe way to dispose of medications.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders says it's a way for Kentuckians to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

State police officials say collection activities will take place from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday at 16 locations across Kentucky. Locations are listed on the KSP website.

KSP officials cited a 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that showed six million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from medicine cabinets.

