New safety plan after child was hit and killed

MARION (WSIL) -- The first-ever mayor's chief of staff for the city of Marion started work on Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Changes could come to a street in Carbondale neighbors call dangerous.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders in Carbondale discussed the possibility of making parking downtown free.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man.
WSIL -- Benton native Rodney Miller, host of Small Town Big Deal, is returning to his roots and will be speaking to kids at Akin Grade School.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- High school students at Poplar Bluff High School are getting some real world working experience in their multimedia class.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (WSIL) -- A California man and woman have been arrested for child endangerment after deputies found twin boys locked in makeshift cages.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin Festa Italiana kicks off in just one month, and Tuesday organizers held a lunch to get preparations underway.
