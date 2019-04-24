Shadow of 2 deadly crashes hangs over Boeing's 1Q earnings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shadow of 2 deadly crashes hangs over Boeing's 1Q earnings

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

When Boeing releases first quarter results Wednesday, investors will be looking beyond profit and revenue numbers to clues about the fate of the company's best-selling plane and when it might fly again.

They'll want to know how close engineers are to completing a fix to flight-control software at the center of investigations into two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.

Executives have so far given few clues about how much it will cost the company to fix the plane, compensate airlines whose Max jets are grounded around the world, and pay out claims to any of the families of the 346 victims.

