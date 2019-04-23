Man dies in crash involving farm equipment

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man.

Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson said a man in his 70s rear-ended a piece of farm equipment around 6:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 45 at Hargrave Road, near the town of Muddy.

Johnson said the man died from his injuries and have not released his identity.