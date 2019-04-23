Man dies in crash involving farm equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies in crash involving farm equipment

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man. 

Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson said a man in his 70s rear-ended a piece of farm equipment around 6:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 45 at Hargrave Road, near the town of Muddy. 

Johnson said the man died from his injuries and have not released his identity. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.