Man dies in crash involving farm equipment

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man.
WSIL -- Benton native Rodney Miller, host of Small Town Big Deal, is returning to his roots and will be speaking to kids at Akin Grade School.
WSIL -- Benton native Rodney Miller, host of Small Town Big Deal, is returning to his roots and will be speaking to kids at Akin Grade School.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- High school students at Poplar Bluff High School are getting some real world working experience in their multimedia class.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- High school students at Poplar Bluff High School are getting some real world working experience in their multimedia class.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (WSIL) -- A California man and woman have been arrested for child endangerment after deputies found twin boys locked in makeshift cages.
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (WSIL) -- A California man and woman have been arrested for child endangerment after deputies found twin boys locked in makeshift cages.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin Festa Italiana kicks off in just one month, and Tuesday organizers held a lunch to get preparations underway.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin Festa Italiana kicks off in just one month, and Tuesday organizers held a lunch to get preparations underway.
MARION (WSIL) -- Students at Johnston City High School are taking a course they would normally enroll in after high school.
MARION (WSIL) -- Students at Johnston City High School are taking a course they would normally enroll in after high school.
WSIL - A stalled front near our region will be the focus for an on/off chance of showers and storms until it moves away.
WSIL - A stalled front near our region will be the focus for an on/off chance of showers and storms until it moves away.
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Billboards towering over an African-American cemetery in suburban St. Louis desecrate the memory of the people buried there, a volunteer who tends to the facility claims in a lawsuit seeking their removal.
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Billboards towering over an African-American cemetery in suburban St. Louis desecrate the memory of the people buried there, a volunteer who tends to the facility claims in a lawsuit seeking their removal.