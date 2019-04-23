TV personality Rodney Miller to speak at local grade school, Alma Mater

WSIL -- Benton native Rodney Miller, host of Small Town Big Deal, is returning to his roots and will be speaking to kids at Akin Grade School.

Rodney Miller grew up on a farm in Benton and went on to be the CEO of an international tractor company, travel the world and now hosts the nationally syndicated television show, Small Town Big Deal (which airs on WSIL).

Miller, a 1970 graduate of Akin Grade School, will be the guest speaker for the school's 2019 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 14.

"Akin has a special place in my heart," Miller said. "It was key in forming who I am. It means a great deal to me to be able to return and speak to the young graduates who are just beginning their journey into adulthood and beyond."

Small Town Big Deal airs Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on WSIL.