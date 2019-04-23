Local high schoolers offered phlebotomy class

MARION (WSIL) -- Students at Johnston City High School (JCHS) are taking a course they would normally enroll in after high school. Students in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program are learning how to be phlebotomists, or specialists in a doctor's office who draw blood from patients.

The program is a first for Johnston City High School and Heartland Regional Medical Center, who partnered to provide the training. Student McKenzie Nichols told News 3 she feels accomplished, having learned so much in such a short time.

"I feel like I definitely learned throughout the phlebotomy program how to treat patients, how to deal professionally in the hospital before I actually get into the nursing program. I feel like I'm further ahead than I would've been without the program," Nichols said.

"There are truly not enough certified phlebotomists here in southern Illinois," said Lab Director Charity Stucker. "But these girls are the perfect students because they've already completed their CNA. We have years of experience, along with a clinical site, to really contribute to the program," she said.

The JCHS students learning phlebotomy train for 100 hours and perform 100 draws of blood with staff at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. They begin their education in the classroom before heading to the hospital.

"They've done the didactic portion, and they have all the book knowledge, and they can come here and put it to use with the staff. It really makes them better at what they're going to do in their end-health-care job," Stucker added.

When asked what she was most surprised about while going through the program, student Emily Hill said finding the vein is an art form.

"You have to close your eyes, which I didn't expect, to feel the vein," said Hill. "I don't know why, but you can just feel it better with your eyes closed."

Nichols said she wants to be a nurse practitioner when she graduates from college. She said the class provides her with the skills needed to insert IVs and more experience with drawing blood.