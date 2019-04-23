2 die, 14 others hospitalized following drug overdoses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 die, 14 others hospitalized following drug overdoses

CHICAGO (AP) - At least two people have died and 14 others are hospitalized following drug overdoses in Chicago.

Chicago police spokesman Officer Jose Jara says a person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was found dead of an apparent overdose early Tuesday on the city's West Side. Within hours of that body being found, multiple overdoses were reported in the same area.

Another possible fatal overdose victim, a 47-year-old man, was found dead on the Northwest Side. Investigators are trying to determine whether that overdose is connected to the others.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released information about the deaths.

Authorities say a silver vehicle was seen driving around the area where the first overdose victim was found, with people inside distributing drugs believed related to the overdoses.

