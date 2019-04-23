Affordable dental care clinic accepting new patients

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly 49 million people in the United States have trouble finding a dental provider. But a provider in Carbondale isn't being utilized like it should be.

"We do crowns, we do bridges, we do dentures, we do partials, at a fraction of the cost," said Renee Lipe, SIU Community Dental Clinical Manager.

SIU Community Dental sits in a small office on campus, but inside they are doing big things to help people in need of dental care.

"Most things are discounted to about half of what a private practice [price] is," said Lipe.

Renee Lipe is a dental hygienist and the Clinical Manager. She explained that this office serves Medicaid and self-paid patients, but she said most people don't even know about them.

"The main thing that I hear is 'Oh, I thought you were only for students'. The other most common feedback is 'I didn't know you existed'," said Lipe.

Red Beckley didn't know they existed until about six months ago. He was in getting a cavity filled and was relieved to know the cost would be reasonable.

"think that people have a tendency to stay away from dentists and they really shouldn't if they need treatment, it's just on the campus at SIU," said Beckley.

For example, a standard adult cleaning at SIU Community Dental is only $60. But at a private practice, patients could pay as much as $200.

Barbara Hudson also came to the clinic because of the affordability. She lost her dental insurance when she retired and has been calling around to different dentists for price checks, "I called for estimates and it was like thousands of dollars."

Lipe said she hears that a lot from patients and wants the community to know they're taking new patients and coming here won't break the bank, "It's hard to pay for dentistry out of your own pocket."

SIU Community Dental does not offer a payment plan but they do take credit cards.

For more information on their services, click here.