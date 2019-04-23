Affordable dental care clinic accepting new patients

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Billboards towering over an African-American cemetery in suburban St. Louis desecrate the memory of the people buried there, a volunteer who tends to the facility claims in a lawsuit seeking their removal.
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Billboards towering over an African-American cemetery in suburban St. Louis desecrate the memory of the people buried there, a volunteer who tends to the facility claims in a lawsuit seeking their removal.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly 49 million people in the United States have trouble finding a dental provider. But a provider in Carbondale isn't being utilized as much as it could be.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly 49 million people in the United States have trouble finding a dental provider. But a provider in Carbondale isn't being utilized as much as it could be.
MARION (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements have now been set for former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.
MARION (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements have now been set for former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
WSIL - A stalled front near our region will be the focus for an on/off chance of showers and storms until it moves away.
WSIL - A stalled front near our region will be the focus for an on/off chance of showers and storms until it moves away.
DETROIT (AP) - Vehicles made by Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler from the 2010 through 2019 model years are included in the probe.
DETROIT (AP) - Vehicles made by Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler from the 2010 through 2019 model years are included in the probe.
WSIL -- Investigators are trying to identify a body found in the Ohio River Monday afternoon.
WSIL -- Investigators are trying to identify a body found in the Ohio River Monday afternoon.
WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say a GMC Yukon and a Honda Accord were involved in a head-on collision in the westbound lane of Route 141.
WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say a GMC Yukon and a Honda Accord were involved in a head-on collision in the westbound lane of Route 141.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
(ABC NEWS) -- Affordable fashion retailer Kohl's has announced that it is expanding its Amazon returns program this summer.
(ABC NEWS) -- Affordable fashion retailer Kohl's has announced that it is expanding its Amazon returns program this summer.