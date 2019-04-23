Poplar Bluff H.S. class produces safety video for corporation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- High school students at Poplar Bluff High School are getting some real world working experience in their multimedia class. The class is producing an official safety video for Gates Corporation in Industrial Park.

The students conducted interviews with company officials earlier this month, and also went to the manufacturing plant to record footage to be used in the videos.

The end product will be designed to provide an overview of the company, which produces 70,000 rubber and plastic parts per day for hoses and tubing. The video will be shown to visitors so they can learn proper safety protocol before entering the factory.

The connection was made with industry officials during a tour of Gates in February. At that time, PBHS Principal Mike Owen volunteered the service to Gates in order to provide students with a project to help build their resumes.

The number of students signed up for the class next school year has quadrupled.