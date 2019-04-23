Funeral arrangements set for Bob Butler - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funeral arrangements set for Bob Butler

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements have now been set for former Marion Mayor Bob Butler. 

Butler died Monday at the age of 92. In a post on the city's Facebook page, Marion officials outlined plans for his services. 

On Monday, April 29, Butler will lie in state from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Another visitation is set for Tuesday, April 30 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Formal memorial services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials can be made to the following:

The Marion Cultural and Civic Center
The Lighthouse Shelter 
Boy Scouts of America Troop 7021
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois service unit 42

You can see how the area is remembering Mayor Butler here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.