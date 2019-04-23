Funeral arrangements set for Bob Butler

MARION (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements have now been set for former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.

Butler died Monday at the age of 92. In a post on the city's Facebook page, Marion officials outlined plans for his services.

On Monday, April 29, Butler will lie in state from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Another visitation is set for Tuesday, April 30 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Formal memorial services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials can be made to the following:

The Marion Cultural and Civic Center

The Lighthouse Shelter

Boy Scouts of America Troop 7021

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois service unit 42

