Billboards above African-American cemetery prompt lawsuit

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - A lawsuit claims that billboards towering over an African-American cemetery in suburban St. Louis desecrate the memory of the people buried there.

Wanda Brandon's lawsuit seeks an injunction that would require removal of the six lighted billboards that stand on thick metal poles high above Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri, where the cemetery abuts Interstate 70. The suit calls placement of the billboards "disrespectful."

The 99-year-old cemetery is largely run-down. Brandon is among volunteers who tend to it. Her mother and grandmother are buried there.

The billboards are owned by DDI Media. They're not technically on cemetery land because DDI in the 1980s bought the parcel sitting along the highway near Lambert Airport.

DDI Media President Vince Miller says he hasn't seen the lawsuit and declined comment.

