WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered spring storms

(WSIL) - A stalled front near our region will be the focus for an on/off chance of showers and storms until it moves away. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning is always dangerous.  

Friday should bring a break for the scattered activity, but more scattered showers will be possible in the weekend and early next week. 

Jim will have the latest look at activity on radar and talk about how much rain in the forecast on News 3 this evening. 

    Tuesday, April 23 2019 4:26 PM EDT2019-04-23 20:26:47 GMT

