Body found in the Ohio River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found in the Ohio River

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a body found in the Ohio River near Alexander County.

Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown tells News 3 a barge company spotted the body and contacted his office Monday afternoon. 

The coroner's office is now working to identify the body and is awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports. 

Alexander County authorities have reached out to other local law enforcement agencies in the area to check on missing persons reports. 
 

