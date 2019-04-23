2 killed in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in White County.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Route 141, just east of the Little Wabash River Bridge.

Police say a 2008 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Honda Accord were involved in a head-on collision in the westbound lane of 141. Both vehicles then left the road.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Judith A. Egan, 67, of Norris City, and her passenger, Michelle R. Egan, 40, of Norris City, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Yukon, Robbie W. Darnell, 41, of Equality, was taken to a regional hospital for treatment. Darnell was cited for no valid driver's license, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The White County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, Ridgway Police Department, New Haven Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Department, White County Ambulance Service, Deaconess Ambulance Service, White County Coroner's Office, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Cherry Street Automotive, and Don's Bumper-to-Bumper assisted state police.

