Pritzker, IDOT release federal funds for community sidewalks

(WSIL) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced funding Tuesday for sidewalk and signage construction in communities across the state.

Pritzker discussed the project during a visit to King Middle School in Kankakee County. IDOT states the "Safe Routes to School" project will encourage students to safely walk or bike to school. Of the $5.5 million in project revenue, two cities in southern Illinois will receive funds:

Herrin (Williamson County) $89,034 for Sidewalk Improvements, Crossing Improvements, Signage

Murphysboro (Jackson County) $76,000 for Sidewalk Improvements, Crossing Improvements, Signage

“I’m proud to announce that dozens of Safe Routes to School projects will be carried out across the state at no cost to Illinois,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Using federal funds, we will be making sidewalk improvements, increasing signage, making crosswalks safer, and providing equipment to crossing guards and parent patrol programs. These projects will allow more of our students to safely walk or bike to school and will make our communities safer and healthier places to live.”

IDOT Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said "Safe Routes to School" works to improve safety and reduce traffic in areas around elementary and middle schools. Those improvements can include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education and outreach programs.