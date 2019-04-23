Fire engulfs Union Pacific railroad bridge

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Multiple fire crews responded to a fire on a railroad bridge in Jefferson County Monday.

Jefferson Fire Protection District Chief Robert Beal tells News 3 his department was called out to the fire south of Dix-Texico Road around 4 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, the railroad bridge was fully engulfed.

Kell Fire Protection and Salem Fire Protection were called in for assistance.

Because the fire was nearly a mile and a half off the main road, crews used a portable pump in the underlying creek to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.