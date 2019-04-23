Unsettled pattern shaping up with spring-time showers and t-storms

WSIL -- A cold front will stall over southern Illinois this afternoon resulting in a few scattered showers and t-storms. Best chances for storms will come close to the Route 13 corridor. Tuesday afternoon will not be a wash out by any means, but if you see a storm, heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.

Temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon across most of the region. Areas closer to I-64 may only make it to the lower 70s as winds will shift more northerly and slightly cooler air is trying to work in.

This stalled out front will wobble back and forth for the next couple of day bringing several chances for scattered showers and storms.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will be in tonight with the latest on when and how much to expect.