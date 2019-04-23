Scattered storms expected Tuesday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered storms expected Tuesday afternoon

WSIL -- The string of rainfree days is coming to an end as a cold front approaches from the north. A mild Tuesday is still expected with temperatures this morning in the 60s and likely topping off in the mid 70s this afternoon. 

The cold front is expected to stall across southern Illinois by this afternoon with winds gradually going from the southwest more towards to the west and northwest. A few scattered showers and t-storms are expected along and south of Route 13 later this afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, but heavy rain and lightning is possible. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest of rain chances this week on News 3 This Morning. 

