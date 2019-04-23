Kentucky Main Street Program marks 40 years with conference - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Main Street Program marks 40 years with conference

Posted: Updated:

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Main Street Program is marking its 40th anniversary with a conference this week about downtown redevelopment for rural and urban communities.

The Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office says Kentucky Main Street was created in 1979 to reverse economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of commercial buildings.

The program has generated more than $4.5 billion of public-private investment in Kentucky.

The conference runs Tuesday through Thursday in Covington, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. daily. Strong Towns founder and President Charles "Chuck" Marohn will deliver the keynote presentation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Madison Event Center.

More information is available online at https://www.rcov.org/kymainst40 .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.