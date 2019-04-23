WWE raising money for Paducah family

PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- WWE is working to help a family in our region after a recent house fire. Current Superstar Ricochet is from the Paducah area.

His real name is Trevor Mann and his mother lost her house to a fire in early April.

Now the men and women of WWE's NXT show are donating personal items to auction off to help Ricochet's mom. The auction is going on until Monday, April 29.

You can learn more about the Ricochet Family fund here.