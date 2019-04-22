Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

The third annual Backpacks for Success is a joint community service project organized by CCHS Business teacher, Jenna Jamieson.

Jamieson says, "It's a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that may need help. It's all about helping others, and when you help others it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do. There's just something great about volunteering without getting something in return."



The Backpacks for Success drive took place in February, but students will help stuff the bags full of school supplies and motivational quotes before they are given to the students in need.