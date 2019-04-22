Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

The third annual Backpacks for Success is a joint community service project organized by CCHS Business teacher, Jenna Jamieson.

Jamieson says, "It's a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that may need help.  It's all about helping others, and when you help others it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do.  There's just something great about volunteering without getting something in return." 
 
The Backpacks for Success drive took place in February, but students will help stuff the bags full of school supplies and motivational quotes before they are given to the students in need.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mike Absher takes seat as Marion mayor

    Mike Absher takes seat as Marion mayor

    Tuesday, April 23 2019 12:22 AM EDT2019-04-23 04:22:48 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for a passing of the torch as the new mayor takes office. 

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for a passing of the torch as the new mayor takes office. 

  • Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies

    Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies

    Monday, April 22 2019 11:34 PM EDT2019-04-23 03:34:49 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

  • Free Comic Book Day comes to southern Illinois

    Free Comic Book Day comes to southern Illinois

    Monday, April 22 2019 10:45 PM EDT2019-04-23 02:45:47 GMT

    WSIL -- Free Comic Book Day is May 4, and southern Illinoisans can get free comics from three local retailers.

    WSIL -- Free Comic Book Day is May 4, and southern Illinoisans can get free comics from three local retailers.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.