Free Comic Book Day comes to southern Illinois

WSIL -- Free Comic Book Day is May 4, and southern Illinoisans can get free comics from three local retailers.

This year, Castle Perilous Games & Books, Campus Comics in Carbondale, and Foxes' Comics and Games In Marion are celebrating by giving away free comic books on that day. All three stores will give away free books but the titles and quantities will vary from store to store.

At Castle Perilous Games and Books:

Get 2 comics from the selection just for coming in, 2 more if you come in costume and 2 more for every stamp you earn on your Castle Card.

Get 2 more for each item you purchase from our guests author Hugh Williams and artist Jim Gillespie and two more for each 10 cans of food you bring for the Humane Society of Southern Illinois or the Carbondale Food Pantry.

Castle Perilous Games and Books will donate 10% of all sales made while the Humane Society of Southern Illinois is on premises to the organization.

The comic book is one of only a few art forms that originated in the Americas.