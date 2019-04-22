Carbondale Park District to hold event ten years after the derecho

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, May 8, the Carbondale Park District, Touch of Nature, Keep Carbondale Beautiful, and Green Earth are holding an event to commemorate the May 8, 2009 derecho which devastated parts of southern Illinois ten years ago.

The event, called "Tree Mend Us" will be held at Evergreen Park's Pine Tree shelter at 4 pm.

The organizations invites the community to hear about their progress in restoring some of the ecosystems damaged in the storm. They will go for a tree identification hike at 4:15 pm and a tree planting ceremony at 5:00 pm.

Other things attendees can expect include a pictorial history of the recovery of woodland areas, paddling, a camp fire, and light refreshments.