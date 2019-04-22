The chance for rain along with a cool down is on the way

WSIL -- It was another beautiful day full of sunshine and warm temperatures but a cool down and rain chances are right around the corner.

As the low to our north continues to track across the Great Lakes a cold front will move through bringing the possibility for more rain. If you need to get anything finished outdoors you will still have a chance tomorrow morning. However, by the early afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances return. Showers will likely begin somewhat isolated before becoming more widespread Tuesday evening. The rain chances will stick with us through Thursday along with cooler temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday highs are expected to dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The dry weather should return by the end of the week.

