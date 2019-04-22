Prosecutor threatened after Smollett charges dropped

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the Jussie Smollett case has received death threats in the wake of the dismissal of charges against the "Empire" actor.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports chief of staff to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx confirmed Monday the prosecutor's "physical safety" has been threatened in the wake of the Smollett case. Jennifer Ballard Croft said a number of the threats "contained racially-charged language."

Ballard Croft says the threats came in the form of emails and calls but declined to provide additional details.

Smollett was charged with lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Charges were dropped last month.

Ballard Croft said some people have voiced displeasure about the outcome, while others have been threatening and forwarded for investigation.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

