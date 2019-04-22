Target recalls wooden toys - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Target recalls wooden toys

WSIL -- Target is recalling nearly 500,000 wooden toy vehicles because they can pose a choking hazard to children.

The recall includes the Bullseye's Playground toy vehicles which were sold individually or as an 8-pack.

The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger.

If you have purchased these toys for your children, take them away and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The toys were sold in stores and online from October 2018-November 2018 for $1 each, and in 8-packs for about $8.

You can click here to see specific UPC numbers of recalled toys.
 

