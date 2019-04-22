SSM Health introduces new Medical Laboratory Technician program

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Officials at SSM Health hope you'll take advantage of an open house to learn more about a new program they're offering.

Anh Strow the Director of Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program at SSM Health in Mt. Vernon is excited to showcase the lab and its new program, "We'd like people to know that there's a new school in town."

Strow wants people to know there's an eleventh month program for people who are interested in making a career in health care.

"In here [SSM Health] they can actually see some of the things that we teach students which represents what they're going to do out there," explains Strow.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, there is a shortage in MLTs nationwide, with hundreds of vacant jobs.

"SSM decided to go ahead and open one because of the shortage of the area," adds Strow.

Right now there is only other place which offers MLT programs in southern Illinois.

Strow says, "We are at the hospital based program that's different than SICCM."

Officials say they hope this MLT program draws more people to SSM Health and the Illinois.

SSM Health School of Medical Lab Technician is accepting applications for the next term, which starts in August.

The open house will be held Tuesday, April 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It happens at SSM Health School of Medical Laboratory in Mt. Vernon.