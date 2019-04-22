Locals recycle on Earth Day 2019

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Each year, Americans make more than 200 million tons of garbage or enough to fill Busch Stadium from top to bottom twice a day. That's according to statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency.

To help reduce waste, residents from our region recycled this Earth Day. Those include Carterville residents Francie and Steve Shafer who, along with their dog, made a trip to Southern Recycling Center in Carbondale.

The couple packed their jeep with used tin cans, aluminum, cardboard and office paper to be recycled. They says it's more than an Earth Day practice, it's something they've been doing bi-weekly for 12 years.

"From my perspective, we have grandkids, and I think it's important that we set a good example for our grandkids," Francie explains.

The Shafers think they are one of the few households in their neighborhood to recycle, "We noticed that a lot of the neighbors have overflowing trash cans every week."

They believe part of problem is not enough people are educated on what can and cannot be recycled. Southern Recycling Center accepts an array of items including TVs, computer monitors, newspapers and magazines, as well as, video game players and glass bottles.

While Jean and Dale Denny think some people just don't take the time to properly discard their items. "We live along Lick Creek road in Anna. It's a country road. There's plastic cups, bottles, whatever," Jean says.

The couple does their best to keep the area picked up. "A couple of times we’ve gone and started to pick up, and goodness we filled a garbage bag in no time," she explains.

Like the Shafers, the Dennys drive to Carbondale almost bi-weekly to recycle, and hope more people will take steps to help mother nature.

"It's a beautiful world we live in," Jean says. "If we don't take the time to take care of it, it's going to be destroyed."

Here are a few local recycling centers. Please click the links or call to see what items they accept.