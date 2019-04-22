Locals recycle on Earth Day 2019

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Officials at SSM Health hope you'll take advantage of an open house to learn more about a new program they're offering.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Each year, Americans make more than 200 million tons of garbage or enough to fill Busch Stadium from top to bottom twice a day. That's according to statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency.
MARION (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois legislators and community leaders are sharing their memories of former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.
WSIL -- Target is recalling nearly 500,000 wooden toy vehicles because they can pose a choking hazard to children.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many people say the sun and/or the heat make(s) people in Florida do some strange things, and new video going viral on social media proves it.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana State Police also released a new sketch of the suspect, which State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said was produced thanks to "new information and intelligence" collected during the investigation into the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
MARION (WSIL) - Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler has passed away.
WSIL -- A non-profit group will be in Marion and Mt. Vernon this week helping veterans in need.
CHICAGO (AP) - Legislation has been proposed in the Illinois General Assembly that would require a review of water rates statewide to ensure they are affordable and fair.
(CNN) – The combined trust funds of Social Security and Medicare will be tapped out by 2035, according to an annual report released Monday by trustees of the government’s two largest entitlement programs.
