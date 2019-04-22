Free assistance available for veterans in need - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free assistance available for veterans in need

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A non-profit group will be in Marion and Mt. Vernon this week helping veterans in need.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be at the Marion VA near the flagpole Tuesday.

The group will then be at the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Wednesday.

The mobile office makes periodic trips throughout the state and was initiated as a way to provide services to disabled veterans who can't get to the office in Chicago.

Veterans will receive assistance filing claims for their benefits.

All DAV services are free to veterans and members of their families.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler passes away

    Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler passes away

    Monday, April 22 2019 5:06 PM EDT2019-04-22 21:06:43 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) - Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler has passed away.

    MARION (WSIL) - Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler has passed away.

  • Southern Illinois remembers Bob Butler

    Southern Illinois remembers Bob Butler

    Monday, April 22 2019 4:34 PM EDT2019-04-22 20:34:23 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois legislators and community leaders are sharing their memories of former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.

    MARION (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois legislators and community leaders are sharing their memories of former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.

  • Free assistance available for veterans in need

    Free assistance available for veterans in need

    Monday, April 22 2019 4:23 PM EDT2019-04-22 20:23:40 GMT

    WSIL -- A non-profit group will be in Marion and Mt. Vernon this week helping veterans in need. 

    WSIL -- A non-profit group will be in Marion and Mt. Vernon this week helping veterans in need. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.