Free assistance available for veterans in need

WSIL -- A non-profit group will be in Marion and Mt. Vernon this week helping veterans in need.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be at the Marion VA near the flagpole Tuesday.

The group will then be at the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Wednesday.

The mobile office makes periodic trips throughout the state and was initiated as a way to provide services to disabled veterans who can't get to the office in Chicago.

Veterans will receive assistance filing claims for their benefits.

All DAV services are free to veterans and members of their families.

