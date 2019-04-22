Southern Illinois remembers Bob Butler

MARION (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois legislators and community leaders are sharing their memories of former Marion Mayor Bob Butler. Butler passed away Monday at the age of 92.

Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry:

“On behalf of the City of Carbondale, I offer my condolences to the family of Bob Butler. He was well known and highly respected in the state capitol and was truly an icon of southern Illinois. Mayor Butler was honest, straight forward, dedicated and hard working. We will miss him.”



Marion Mayor-elect Mike Absher:

It is with great sadness that we reflect on the passing of Mayor Emeritus Robert "Bob" Butler. Mayor Butler built Marion into the "Hub" we know it as today. Through tragedies and triumphs, he was the driving force behind the growth and prosperity our city enjoys today. While I embark on this journey, the legacy that Mayor Butler created will live on into eternity. Please join me in praying for Mayor Butler's wife Louetta, and their family, in this time of loss. While we mourn of his passing, we celebrate the signature he left on our great city.



State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton):

“Mayor Butler was Marion’s Mayor for a record 54 years and 9 months. That is an astounding number, especially in today’s ever-changing political world. Mayor Butler, for over five decades, stood up for Southern Illinois with a spine of steel and successfully navigated Democrat and Republican leadership in Springfield to get the most he could for the city. The people of Southern Illinois are better off, every day, because of his service and dedication, and because of the results he was able to achieve.”

West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan:

"He was the consummate mayor. If you looked up mayor in the dictionary, his picture would probably be there."



State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro):

"To say Mayor Butler was a giant in the world of Southern Illinois politics would be an understatement. Bob Butler, or just 'Mayor', as so many fellow Southern Illinoisans knew him, was a tenacious and dedicated public servant. He gave so much of his life to bettering Marion, and because of his hard working during more than 50 years of service, the entire region is better off. My thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to the people of Marion, and most especially to Mayor Butler's friends and family on his passing today."



State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis):

"Mayor Butler epitomizes the word public servant. He gave more than 54 years of dedicated service to the city of Marion and to the people he represented. Despite the fact that he was growing in age, the world around us changed dramatically during the time Mayor Butler was in office. But, Mayor Butler maintained an incredible level of energy well into his 80s and early 90s. His ability to implement new strategies, and adapt to technological to try to build a better city of Marion is part of the reason the city is an economic driver in the region. Today, Southern Illinois has lost a friend, a neighbor and dedicated public servant. I wish the very best to Mayor Butler's family and to the people of the city of Marion on this day of reflection and celebration of Mayor Butler's life and contributions."

