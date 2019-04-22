New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New interim director after 3 St. Louis County jail deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A law enforcement veteran of three decades will take over as interim director of the department that oversees the St. Louis County jail, in the aftermath of three deaths at the facility so far this year.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger on Monday announced the appointment of county police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle as interim director of St. Louis County Justice Services. Outgoing interim director Julia Childrey will move back to her previous job as superintendent of operations for the department.

Doyle says in a statement that he will evaluate the department's operations and enhance performance "anywhere possible."

Doyle is division commander for the county police department's special operations.

Jail officials have said the three in-custody deaths are not related. The jail had no deaths in all of 2018.

