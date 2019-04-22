Work begins on Illinois 149 in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Work is underway on Illinois 149 in West Frankfort.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says 149 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Ken Gray Boulevard and Joiner Street in West Frankfort for pavement patching.

The work is expected to last two weeks.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is warning drivers of delays and congestion along State Highway 149 (West Main Street).