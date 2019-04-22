Land conservation organization acquires 100,000 acres - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A land conservation organization has acquired 100,000 acres (40,469 hectares) on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

News outlets report The Nature Conservancy announced on Monday that the purchased area covers 156 square miles (404 sq. kilometers) across areas of northern Tennessee and southern Kentucky and will link the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, Cumberland Gap National Historic Park and Kentucky Ridge State Forest.

The Nature Conservancy Tennessee state director Terry Cook says it is the largest acquisition in the state chapter's history and called it a "happy coincidence" that the announcement came on Earth Day.

He says the organization will be able to protect wildlife habitat, secure clean water for the area and keep it open to the public.

Cook declined to discuss details of the purchase due to a nondisclosure agreement with the seller.

