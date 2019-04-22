Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler passes away

MARION (WSIL) - Former Marion Mayor Bob Butler has passed away.

Current Mayor Anthony Rinella tells News 3 Butler passed away Monday morning.

Bob Butler served as mayor of Marion for 55 years before retiring in January 2018. He was one of the longest serving mayors in the country.

In 2015, he was presented with the Lifetime of Service award from the Illinois Municipal League.

"He was a good friend of mine. I confided in him a lot, especially when I was mayor of Harrisburg," said Sen. Dale Fowler, (R-Harrisburg). "I'm saddened but so respectful of his service.

West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan also remembered Bob Butler Monday, telling News 3, "He was the consummate mayor. If you looked up mayor in the dictionary, his picture would probably be there."

"Mayor Butler impacted our organization in awesome ways. His work and dedication will live on in all that we do for the betterment of our downtown," said Marion Main Street in a post on its Facebook page Monday.

Butler was 92.

Marion Mayor-elect Mike Absher: It is with great sadness that we reflect on the passing of Mayor Emeritus Robert "Bob" Butler. Mayor Butler built Marion into the "Hub" we know it as today. Through tragedies and triumphs, he was the driving force behind the growth and prosperity our city enjoys today. While I embark on this journey, the legacy that Mayor Butler created will live on into eternity. Please join me in praying for Mayor Butler's wife Louetta, and their family, in this time of loss. While we mourn of his passing, we celebrate the signature he left on our great city.

