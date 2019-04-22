Kentucky soldier based at Fort Campbell dies in Iraq

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky soldier based at Fort Campbell has died in a noncombat related incident in Iraq.

News outlets cite a statement from the Defense Department in reporting that 22-year-old Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley of Richmond died April 20 in Ninawa Province. The statement says the incident is being investigated.

Riley was a fire control specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

He enlisted in October 2016 and was promoted to specialist last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.