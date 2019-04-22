HOUSE CALL: Autism Awareness Month

CARTERVILLE -- April is Autism Awareness Month and Centerstone is introducing a new program.

CASTLE, which stands for Centerstone Autism Services: Think! Learn! Explore! CASTLE is an intensive, evidence-based therapy program for children between the ages of two and five-years-old who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

CASTLE is located at 402 East Plaza Drive, Suite #5 in Carterville, IL.

Centerstone's Division Director, Helen Blackburn and Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Kayla Brachbill stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

If you would like more information on the program click here.

