HOUSE CALL: Autism Awareness Month

CARTERVILLE -- April is Autism Awareness Month and Centerstone is introducing a new program. 

CASTLE, which stands for Centerstone Autism Services: Think! Learn! Explore! CASTLE is an intensive, evidence-based therapy program for children between the ages of two and five-years-old who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

CASTLE is located at 402 East Plaza Drive, Suite #5 in Carterville, IL.

Centerstone's Division Director, Helen Blackburn and Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Kayla Brachbill stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

