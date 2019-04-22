Rescue brings in 3 dozen rabbits apparently dumped in woods - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rescue brings in 3 dozen rabbits apparently dumped in woods

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - Two young people are being credited with helping rescue more than three dozen rabbits that were apparently dumped in the woods in northwestern Indiana.

Johnny Frazier of Portage tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times he and his friends spotted "a bunch of eyes" peering at them last week as they pulled off a road near the east arm of the Little Calumet River, where they planned to go fishing.

The 18-year-old says the rabbits didn't appear to be wild, were in poor condition and didn't flee. Frazier says he called police and animal rescue officials, but they couldn't help, so he and his friends rounded up 37 rabbits. Frazier's girlfriend, Kenna Hubbard, helped clean the animals.

Others pitched in and social media was used to help find homes for the rabbits.

