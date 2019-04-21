Record attendance for sunrise service - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Record attendance for sunrise service

Posted: Updated:

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people turned out for the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace. 

This was the 83rd year for the event, and organizers say they believe they saw a record crowd, with an estimated 1,700 people in attendance. 

The sunrise service started in 1937. 

