Local baseball team donates $1,220 for honor flight

MARION (WSIL) -- A young local baseball player wanted to give back to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and this weekend he did by raising more than $1,200 with his team.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- More than a thousand people turned out for the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
PADUCAH, KY.--- A death investigation is underway in Paduach after an inmate was found dead.
It's going to be a beautiful day!
WSIL -- Saturday, April 20th marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. On this day in 1999, twelve students and one teacher were killed.
Sunshine is back this morning!
ALTO PASS -- The Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host its 83rd annual sunrise service Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) --The new city council met for the first time Thursday night, and members made a motion to remove Todd Bittle as City Attorney.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A house fire destroys a home in Herrin just nine months after another fire at the same home killed a mother and daughter.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The City of Metropolis is hosting a festival that features breweries from across the region, state and nation Saturday.
