More warm and dry conditions to start the week

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Easter Sunday with loads of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, we do have some changes on the way.

Monday will be another mild and dry day with temperatures still climbing into the 70s. Our next system will make it's way into the area on Tuesday. A cold front will move through bringing a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms along with a cool down by mid week.

Until then enjoy the wonderful weather and Happy Easter!