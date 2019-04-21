Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun amusement park.

The Kansas City police department says several law enforcement agencies were called to the park Saturday night when an off-duty Clay County sheriff's deputy reported several large fights involving mostly teenagers.

On Sunday, Kansas City police said no injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

Police said the Clay County sheriff's office issued some citations to people at the scene.

Worlds of Fun officials said in a written statement that local and park authorities broke up the altercation and removed those involved from the park.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.