Missouri officials eye new land to expand conservation area

WINONA, Mo. (AP) - Visitors to a conservation area in southern Missouri could soon have more acreage to explore.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Missouri Conservation Commission approved a plan this month to acquire nearly 1,200 acres (490 hectares) of Shannon County land to add to the Rocky Creek Conservation Area.

Missouri Department of Conservation deputy director Jennifer Battson Warren says officials are working to close on the property. She declined to disclose how much the department will pay for the land, which she says has "a lot of natural heritage value."

She says the land lacks developed trails but has some logging roads. It sits near the Jacks Fork River.

The new property would increase the more than 38,000-acre (15,400-hectare) conservation area, which attracts visitors with bird-watching, hiking, camping, hunting and fishing.

