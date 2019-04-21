Authorities investigating after body found at golf course - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities investigating after body found at golf course

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond at a golf course.

According to troopers, a body of a man was found on Saturday evening at the Paintsville Golf Course.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation the case at the request from Johnson County authorities

The person found was not immediately identified as of Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday the Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort.

