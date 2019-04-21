Telehealth company sues Indiana for ban on online eye exams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Telehealth company sues Indiana for ban on online eye exams

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Chicago-based telehealth company that provides eye examinations online is challenging Indiana's ban on doctors using such tests to issue prescriptions for corrective lenses.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Visibly's lawsuit filed in Marion County takes issue with a telehealth measure that was signed into law in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

That law permits doctors to examine patients and prescribe treatments and drugs, but it contains exceptions for some categories such as abortion drugs, most opioids and any "ophthalmic device," which includes glasses, contact lenses and low-vision devices.

Visibly says that vision tests and eye prescriptions are not the same as abortion drugs or opioids, and that they were included in the ban because of pressure from optometrists and the eyeglasses industry.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.