Chicago's postmaster offers tips to reduce dog attacks

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's postmaster hopes dog owners can do something to reduce the number of times their happy pets turn into something out of the movie "Jaws" when letter carriers visit.

In a news release, Postmaster Wanda Prater says Chicago had 37 dog attacks in 2018 compared to 38 in 2017 and is the nation's 8th ranked city when it comes to dogs biting letter carriers. She says residents can reduce that total by doing things like putting their pets in a room and closing the door before opening the front door to grab the mail.

Parents are also reminded to tell their children not to take mail directly from letter carriers when their dogs are around because the animals can see the harmless gesture as a threatening one and attack.

