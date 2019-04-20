Carterville woman remembers days following Columbine

WSIL -- Saturday, April 20th marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. On this day in 1999, twelve students and one teacher were killed.
Sunshine is back this morning!
ALTO PASS -- The Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host its 83rd annual sunrise service Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) --The new city council met for the first time Thursday night, and members made a motion to remove Todd Bittle as City Attorney.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A house fire destroys a home in Herrin just nine months after another fire at the same home killed a mother and daughter.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The City of Metropolis is hosting a festival that features breweries from across the region, state and nation Saturday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a suspect, who stole jewelry from a Mt. Vernon business.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst will host a town hall meeting Monday, April 22 in Murphysboro to discuss Gov. Pritzker's proposed progressive income tax plan.
(CNN) -- If you take blood pressure medicine, you'll want to double-check your bottle. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has expanded its recall of losartan potassium and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
(CNN) – . The technique is called Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, and it involves using eye movements to desensitize a person to a memory.
