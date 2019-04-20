Carterville woman remembers days following Columbine

WSIL -- Saturday, April 20th marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

On this day in 1999, twelve students and one teacher were killed.

A Carterville woman was volunteering with Americorps, stationed in Colorado, at the time of the shooting. The day after the tragedy, Jamie Wilson and her team were called in to help hand out pamphlets on grief and feed and comfort the thousands that had gathered in the small town.

She says its hard to put into words the emotions she felt but said she thinks of that day 20 years ago often.

"It was one of the most intense experiences of my life. One of the things I do remember, I'm not sure if she was the president of the student body or just a student at columbine, but I remember during her speech she said 'we are' and the collective group said 'columbine.' I still get goosebumps," said Wilson.

Wilson said the memories that stick with her the most are the candlelight vigils held the days following the shooting.

She said she'll have a moment of silence Saturday to remember the lives lost and the community forever changed.