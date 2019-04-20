Sunshine and nice temperatures on tap for Easter Sunday

WSIL -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures back in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday will be another great day across the region with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s. However, if you'll be heading to Bald Knob Cross for the Sunrise Service you may want a jacket, we'll kick off the day in the 40s.

Monday will likely hold a bit more cloud cover for us but the next chance for showers and thunderstorms doesn't return until midweek.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.