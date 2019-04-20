Police find man with fatal gunshot wound in Belton home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police find man with fatal gunshot wound in Belton home

Posted: Updated:

BELTON, Mo. (AP) - Suburban Kansas City police say a man has been shot and killed in a Belton home.

Police tell the Kansas City Star that officers were called to the home just before midnight Friday and found the 38-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in Belton, just south of Kansas City, Missouri.

No arrested had been reported by midday Saturday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.