United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The United Methodist Church may break up over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors.

The differences have been simmering for years, and came to a head in late February at a crucial conference in St. Louis. At the meeting, delegates approved a plan strengthening bans on LGBT-inclusive practices.

Many believe the vote will prompt an exodus from the church by liberal congregations that are already expressing their dissatisfaction over the move.

Some churches have raised rainbow flags in a show of LGBT solidarity. Some pastors have vowed to defy the strict rules and continue to allow gay weddings in Methodist churches. Churches are withholding dues payments to the main office in protest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.