App will explain slaying that spurred civil rights activism

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A mobile app is being developed to explain places and events connected to a killing that galvanized the civil rights movement.

Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old from Chicago, was killed in 1955 while visiting relatives in Mississippi. Photos from his open-casket funeral showed his mutilated body, stirring anger that motivated people to push for change.

Developers tell the Greenwood Commonwealth they hope the app will be ready by Aug. 28, the anniversary of Till's death.

University of Kansas professor Dave Tell and Patrick Weems, director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner, Mississippi, have worked five years on the Emmett Till Memory Project. The app will guide users to 10 destinations in the Mississippi Delta and two in Chicago.

Tell says Florida State University professor Davis Houck has helped.

